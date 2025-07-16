Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Sells $368,729.10 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $368,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 582,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,664,420.12. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 379.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.57. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $103.18.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRDO. Barclays set a $85.00 target price on Credo Technology Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.45.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

