Critical Contrast: Hf Foods Group (HFFG) vs. The Competition

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hf Foods Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Hf Foods Group alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hf Foods Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hf Foods Group $1.20 billion -$48.51 million -3.46 Hf Foods Group Competitors $8.09 billion $411.86 million 23.17

Volatility and Risk

Hf Foods Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hf Foods Group. Hf Foods Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Hf Foods Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hf Foods Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hf Foods Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hf Foods Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hf Foods Group Competitors 711 3436 3739 154 2.41

Hf Foods Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 20.84%. Given Hf Foods Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hf Foods Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Hf Foods Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hf Foods Group -4.11% 5.33% 2.38% Hf Foods Group Competitors -3.60% -16.97% 1.87%

Summary

Hf Foods Group rivals beat Hf Foods Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Hf Foods Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck. It also provides fresh produce products, such as vegetables and fruits; commodities comprising oil, flour, sugar, and salt; and packaging and other items including take-out accessories. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hf Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hf Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.