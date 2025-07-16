CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,483,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. CVB Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.67.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

