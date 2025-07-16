Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. Sells 2,200 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $156,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $155,342.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $158,532.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $117.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

