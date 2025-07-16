Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAR. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

