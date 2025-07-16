DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 65.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $131.76 and a one year high of $179.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.24 and its 200 day moving average is $148.73.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

