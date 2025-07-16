Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DECK shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.66.

DECK opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.78. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

