Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.78. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DECK. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.66.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

