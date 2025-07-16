Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 600,000 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $76,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 980,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,046,430.20. This represents a 37.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $125.64 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $147.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.70. The company has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

