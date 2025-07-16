Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after acquiring an additional 928,429 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $849,202,000 after acquiring an additional 571,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,706,000 after acquiring an additional 91,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,257,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $680,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,177 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $655,953,000 after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $137.88 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

