DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 9,303 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 87,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,872,270. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,962.25. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,462,773. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $206.26 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.37. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

