Dividend Stocks To Consider – July 14th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Johnson & Johnson, Chevron, Kenvue, Huntington Bancshares, and Exxon Mobil are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of cash payments, typically on a quarterly basis. They provide investors with a steady income stream alongside the potential for capital appreciation. Because consistent dividends often reflect a company’s financial health and stability, these stocks are popular among income-oriented and risk-averse investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.21. 62,119,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,615,594. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.50. 102,837,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,318,094. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,427,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,512. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,427,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,359,836. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Kenvue (KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

NYSE KVUE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,597,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,202,192. Kenvue has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.01. 57,024,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,145,535. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.90. 7,686,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,784,281. The firm has a market cap of $490.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.81. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

