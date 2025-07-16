Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 201,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 275,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Dominari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $76.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Dominari had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dominari stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 1.30% of Dominari at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

