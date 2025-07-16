Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $550.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.84.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $465.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,480,000 after buying an additional 259,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

