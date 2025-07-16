Doug Black Sells 29,760 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $3,847,372.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 596,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,139,307.52. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of SITE opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.50. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $160.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 49.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

