e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $195.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.63.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 8.53%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 18,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $2,021,946.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,388.37. The trade was a 25.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $5,224,744.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 181,289 shares in the company, valued at $9,673,581.04. The trade was a 35.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,207 shares of company stock valued at $25,252,926 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $59.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.13.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

