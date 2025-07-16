Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,546,000 after buying an additional 66,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 638,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,488,000 after purchasing an additional 137,950 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 594,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,578 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $213.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.26. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $321.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The business had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

