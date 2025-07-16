Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Elastic by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Elastic by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after buying an additional 22,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Elastic by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Elastic by 26.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 22,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $1,990,325.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 454,841 shares in the company, valued at $39,530,231.31. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $444,718.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,560,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,334,890.81. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,913 shares of company stock worth $4,416,324 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESTC. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Elastic from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Elastic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.52.

ESTC stock opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -80.15 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic N.V. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $121.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

