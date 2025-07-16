Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,063 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAC opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 24.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

