Entertainment Stocks To Watch Today – July 13th

Arista Networks, Alibaba Group, and Verizon Communications are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, distributing, or monetizing media and leisure content—such as film studios, television networks, streaming platforms, video game developers, theme parks, and music labels. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to consumer demand for movies, shows, live events, and digital entertainment, hoping to profit from box‐office hits, subscriber growth, or successful content franchises. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,952,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177,053. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,755,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,017,973. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58. The company has a market cap of $254.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.21.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,156,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,246,153. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37.

