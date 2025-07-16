Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 486,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $21,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 62.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 113.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30. Portland General Electric Company has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 73.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

