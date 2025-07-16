Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.86 Million Stock Position in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $21,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 46 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NewMarket news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $199,795.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,989.94. This represents a 46.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEU opened at $723.28 on Wednesday. NewMarket Corporation has a 52 week low of $480.00 and a 52 week high of $743.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $666.78 and a 200-day moving average of $584.26.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $700.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

