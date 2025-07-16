Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $22,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $16,109,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,836,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of FAUG stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $940.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $49.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

