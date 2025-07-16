Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $22,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BCE by 623.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,398,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,573,000 after buying an additional 8,100,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,643,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of BCE by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,945,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,262,000 after buying an additional 3,624,953 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BCE by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,569,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,692,000 after buying an additional 2,706,839 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of BCE by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,292,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,465,000 after buying an additional 2,322,474 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

BCE Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BCE stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. BCE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 488.46%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

