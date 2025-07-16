EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EQT alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in EQT by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in EQT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 82,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Trading Up 0.0%

EQT stock opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. EQT Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital began coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQT

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.