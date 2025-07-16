Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,470,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $188,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,609,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,561,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,072 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $60,273,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,474,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,829,000 after purchasing an additional 890,514 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

ES opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.74%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

