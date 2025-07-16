Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,345,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,284,000 after acquiring an additional 67,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,188,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 770,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,631,000 after acquiring an additional 53,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $115.75.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,849.28. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $214,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,267 shares of company stock worth $489,120. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

