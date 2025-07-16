F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Stake Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,051 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3,589.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 47.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE FNB opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. F.N.B. Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

