Fairmount Funds Management Llc Acquires 2,777,777 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 2,777,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,993.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,003,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,030,762. The trade was a 44.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

COGT stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

