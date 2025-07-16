First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,652 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1,978.6% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 213,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 203,555 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AG opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.82. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.90%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

