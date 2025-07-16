First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMBH. Stephens reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 3.3%

FMBH opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.87. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.29 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 17.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,309,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,206,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,813,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 496,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,341,000 after buying an additional 45,831 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 460,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 402,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,832,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

