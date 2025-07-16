Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 target price on Fluence Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Stock Up 4.8%

FLNC opened at $8.32 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 2.65.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $431.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 86,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,591.80. The trade was a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fluence Energy by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 519,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 876,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 747,103 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.