Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 23.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 46.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,543 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Garmin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 73,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,390. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $216.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $160.71 and a 1-year high of $246.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.25.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

