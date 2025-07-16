GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

GBank Financial Price Performance

GBank Financial stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $543.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of -1.09. GBank Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GBank Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GBank Financial stock. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GBFH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of GBank Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About GBank Financial

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

