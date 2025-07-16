Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 75.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

