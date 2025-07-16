Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GETY shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Getty Images from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.45 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush raised Getty Images to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GETY

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 33,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $58,873.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,044.22. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,010 shares of company stock worth $141,618. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Getty Images in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $688.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Getty Images has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $224.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. Getty Images had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Getty Images will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.