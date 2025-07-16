Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,248,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,450,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,304,000 after purchasing an additional 344,125 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 908,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 340,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sims Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 990,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 234,990 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

