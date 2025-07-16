Gold Stocks To Watch Now – July 13th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, Kraft Heinz, CocaCola, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, Vale, and Cadence Design Systems are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. Their market value tends to correlate with the price of gold itself, making them a way for investors to gain exposure to gold’s performance without owning physical bullion. Because mining operations carry their own costs and risks, gold‐stock prices can diverge from spot‐gold movements based on company-specific factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.34. 60,149,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,346,786. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.36.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

KHC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.14. 52,405,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,376,559. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.89. 12,910,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,338,493. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.86. CocaCola has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $300.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.37. 17,116,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,804,602. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,103,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,654,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $60.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 47,687,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,048,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.77. Vale has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,048. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $330.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.41.

