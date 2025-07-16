Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $329.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.86. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Gossamer Bio had a negative net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 128.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 720.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 825,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,358,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 1,253,353 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5,250.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 670,649 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

