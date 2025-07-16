Grande Group (NASDAQ:GRAN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grande Group (NASDAQ:GRAN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Get Grande Group alerts:

Grande Group Stock Performance

GRAN opened at $6.09 on Friday. Grande Group has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

About Grande Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and all of our business is carried out by our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiary in Hong Kong, Grande Capital. Grande Capital is a boutique financial firm that focuses on providing quality corporate finance advisory services to clients in Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Grande Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.