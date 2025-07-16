GS Chain (LON:GSC) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 1,400,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,064,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).
GS Chain Stock Down 1.9%
The firm has a market capitalization of £892,635.25 and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.83.
GS Chain Company Profile
While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.
