GS Chain (LON:GSC) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 1,400,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,064,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

GS Chain Stock Down 1.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of £892,635.25 and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.83.

GS Chain Company Profile

GS Chain Plc (LSE: GSC) seeks to identify an opportunity within the technology sector, conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete an acquisition that would benefit its shareholders.

While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.

