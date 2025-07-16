GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,977,000 after acquiring an additional 212,254 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,228,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,924,000 after acquiring an additional 153,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,798,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 28,112.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,621,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

GXO stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

