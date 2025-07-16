Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,999,000 after buying an additional 386,618 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,168,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,294,000 after buying an additional 105,086 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,132,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,088,000 after buying an additional 172,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,933,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,446,000 after buying an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,827,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,386,000 after buying an additional 145,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 136.91%. The company had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,403,763.17. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $271,483.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,246.07. This trade represents a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,884. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

