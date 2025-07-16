Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. On average, analysts expect Hanover Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Hanover Bancorp stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. Hanover Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $159.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.07.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Hanover Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Golden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 205,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,889.56. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hanover Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNVR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 298.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

