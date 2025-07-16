Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $450.78 million for the quarter.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 962.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 181,242 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

