Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $450.78 million for the quarter.
Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 1.8%
Shares of HCSG stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Healthcare Services Group
Healthcare Services Group Company Profile
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Services Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- JPMorgan Q2 Results Affirm Dividend, Buybacks, & Growth
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Goldman Spotlights These 3 Stocks in Its Bullish S&P 500 Outlook
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Fastenal Surges After Earnings Beat, Tariff Risks Loom
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.