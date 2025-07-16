Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $82.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HSIC. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $70.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

