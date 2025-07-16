Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) vs. Heico (NYSE:HEI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) and Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hexcel and Heico”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexcel $1.90 billion 2.48 $132.10 million $1.51 38.91 Heico $3.86 billion 11.46 $514.11 million $4.28 74.28

Risk & Volatility

Heico has higher revenue and earnings than Hexcel. Hexcel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hexcel has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heico has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hexcel and Heico, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexcel 1 7 2 0 2.10 Heico 0 5 8 0 2.62

Hexcel currently has a consensus target price of $58.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.16%. Heico has a consensus target price of $299.18, suggesting a potential downside of 5.89%. Given Hexcel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hexcel is more favorable than Heico.

Profitability

This table compares Hexcel and Heico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexcel 6.60% 10.36% 5.76% Heico 14.54% 15.88% 7.76%

Dividends

Hexcel pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Heico pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hexcel pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heico pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hexcel has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Heico has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Hexcel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Heico shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hexcel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Heico shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heico beats Hexcel on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets fabrics, multi-axials, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and rail transportation. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, rotorcraft blades, spars, and tip caps; and aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in rotorcraft blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces, such as flaps, wings, elevators, and fairings; and RF interference control products for military and aerospace applications. This segment also provides interference control materials, structural composites, and services; dielectric absorber foams; magnetic absorbers; and thermoplastics for commercial and defense applications. The company sells its products directly through its managers, product managers, and sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, interconnect, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial aircraft, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, and other instruments utilized on military aircraft. The company's Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio frequency (RF) interference shielding and suppression filters; power conversion and interface; interconnection devices; and underwater locator beacons and emergency locator transmission beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; memory products and specialty semiconductors; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; RF and microwave products; communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners; self-sealing auxiliary fuel systems; active antenna systems and airborne antennas; nuclear radiation detectors; silicone products; power amplifiers; ceramic-to-metal feedthroughs and connectors; technical surveillance countermeasures equipment; RF receivers and sources; embedded computing solutions; test sockets and adapters; and radiation assurance services. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

