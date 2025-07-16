Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. The trade was a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $184.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.22 and a 1-year high of $187.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

