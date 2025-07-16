Hugh Patrick Hatcher Sells 2,000 Shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,705. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. Performance Food Group Company has a 1 year low of $63.24 and a 1 year high of $98.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

