Hugh Patrick Hatcher Sells 2,000 Shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,705. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. Performance Food Group Company has a 1 year low of $63.24 and a 1 year high of $98.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.