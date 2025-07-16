Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 231,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 48.7% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 59,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.48.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $49,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,281.50. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $964,008.73. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 326,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,375 shares of company stock worth $3,049,277. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.